JPD reminds citizens to drive carefully near school zones

JOPLIN, Mo. — With many schools already in session — and others starting next week — local authorities are reminding drivers to watch out in school zones.

Those lights will be flashing again in Joplin starting Monday as students go back to class.

Reduced speed limits can take some drivers by surprise, but Joplin police point out it’s important that they slow down and avoid any school related foot traffic.

Officers are also reminding drivers to keep an eye out for school busses and their requirements to halt traffic to protect students on the school route.