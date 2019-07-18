JPD releases quarterly report, showing 1,800 arrests in last 90 days

JOPLIN, Mo. – The Joplin Police Department releases its quarterly reporting, showing officers arrested more than 1,800 people in the last 90 days.

They used some level of force in 35 of those arrests, an increase since 2018. Of those incidents, they pointed their weapon in nine cases and in others, they used a control hold 11 times.

They were only forced to use pepper spray one time and their taser 13 times.

While arresting a suspect they used their fist, kicked or knee striked a total of six times.

Of their arrests from April to June, they had more than 100 citizens resist arrest.

And in that same time period, they received more than 23,000 calls for service, also an increase from last year.