JPD releases DWI enforcement totals from the holiday weekend

As part of Missouri’s “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign, Joplin police officers participated in increased DWI enforcement over the 4th of July holiday.

The goal of the campaign was to increase visibility of law enforcement on roadways and decrease impaired driving crashes.

Officers who participated in the enforcement between Thursday and Sunday reported 36 vehicle stops, 23 citations, six warrant arrests, four drug arrests, and three DWI arrests.

These numbers only reflect the campaign itself, and not the total department numbers for the weekend.

(Joplin Police Department Press Release)