JPD raising funds with No Shave November

JOPLIN, Mo. — Things are getting a little hairy, but all for a good cause.

The Joplin Police Department is raising money for a local charity with the help of No Shave November. Fines that would usually be collected for facial hair violations will instead be pooled to be given away to a specific charity that will be announced at the end of the month. Not only men are participating, female officers are allowed to dye a blue streak into their hair.

Cpt. William Davis, Joplin Police Department, said, “It just kinda helps build morale, kinda letting guys go beyond the bounds of policy growing facial hair, being a morale booster. In the other sense, by associating a fine with that, collecting those funds and give it to a good cause and hopefully have a positive impact.”

This is the fifth year this event is taking place in the department. In years past, the JPD has consistently raised over $1,500 for charity.