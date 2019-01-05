JPD presents check to Joplin Miracle League

A local non-profit receives a generous donation from the Joplin Police Department.

JPD presented a check for more than sixteen-hundred dollars to the Joplin Miracle League today. Every year the department holds a No Shave November fundraiser, and this year they chose to donate the proceeds to the Miracle League.

A fire in an equipment shed this past fall destroyed much of the league's equipment, so this donation will help to replace what was lost. Board member Margie Black is also a parent to a child involved in the Miracle League, and says that JPD's thoughtfulness means so much.

"I can tell you that I am really grateful that the Joplin Police Department included us in their fundraising. And thought of us with all that they have going on and all the good that they do for our community. To even do some more good for the Miracle League was just very heartwarming,” says Margie Black, board member.

The Joplin Miracle League gives children with disabilities the opportunity to play baseball. They also received a donation of more than twenty-five hundred dollars from Lights of Hope.