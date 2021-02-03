JPD Phone Scam Warning

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Police Department is warning the community of a phone scam that is making its rounds.

JPD says scammers are mimicking the police department’s phone number and asking for personal information and money.

The department says they will never call people asking for money.

“Whenever an officer contacts a citizen it is sometimes to follow a report. If that’s the case, the officer will identify themselves and sometimes ask to come in for an interview or something like that, but at no time will a member of the department ask for funds to be sent by mail or any other means,” says Corporal Isaac Costley.

He says if you receive a phone call from the police department, ask for the officer’s name, hand up and call the department back to verify they are actually trying to call you.

If you received a phone call from someone pretending to be with JPD, call the department so they can track the scam.