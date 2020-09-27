JPD needs your help to find missing girl

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Police Department is calling on the community to help find a missing teenage girl.

14-year-old Leora Hardee was last seen on September 17, near D Street and North Wall Avenue in Joplin.

She is described at five foot one, 100 lbs., and she wears glasses and has sandy brown hair, she may be in need of medications.

The FBI and multiple local law enforcement agencies are assisting the Joplin Police Department on this case.

Agents have began a search in the area Hardee has gone missing.

Cpt. William Davis, Joplin Police Dept., says, “The Joplin Police Department and assisting agencies are going out into the neighborhoods and conducting a neighborhood canvas. So if people who live in those areas are contacted by law enforcement, that’s what this part of the investigation is about, whenever they ask questions about this missing teenager.”

This investigation is ongoing–law enforcement says it’s too early to tell if this incident is foul play.

Anyone with any information on Hardee’s whereabouts is being urged to call JPD at 417-623-3131.

Captain Nick Jimenez and Detective Sergeant Luke Stahl can both be contacted at the extensions on screen with any tips or information.