JPD looking for new Citizen’s Advisory Committee member

JOPLIN, Mo. — A new position is open at a local police department committee.

The Joplin Police Department is looking for a new member to join their Citizen’s Advisory Committee. That person will join 10 other Joplin citizens to review local policies and programs within the police force. Members will also be able to provide feedback and suggestions to the department, acting as a secondary outlook for the police themselves.

Brian Lewis, Asst. Chief of Police, said, “We like to have an outside entity kind of looks at what we’re doing from a citizens perspective. Sometimes we look at it from a law enforcement side, but we serve the citizens so it’s important that we have the input of a broad range of citizens so we can do our jobs effectively.”

Applicants must live in Joplin or own a business in town.

http://www.joplinmo.org/forms.aspx?FID=97&fbclid=IwAR0PB1Zq04KoMZp846nbx9g82d03e3zLSyyCMmUTcHw9pWVWZcThLFOMrmQ