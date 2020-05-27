JPD Investigating Shooting

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Police Department is investigating a shooting west of downtown that left one man in the hospital.

Early Wednesday afternoon, JPD Officers arrived at 807 S Moffet Ave after reports of gunshots.

On arrival one male was located in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was transported from the scene to a local hospital for treatment where he currently in stable condition.

Detectives are now on scene investigating the incident.

Joplin Police are not seeking any other individuals in connection to this shooting currently. If you have any information about this shooting you are asked to contact the Joplin Police Department at 417-623-3131.