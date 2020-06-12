JPD Investigating Late Night Shooting That Left Man in Serious Condition

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Police are searching for an individual responsible for putting a man in serious condition following a shooting late Thursday night.

Around 10:55 P.M. on Thursday, Joplin Officers responded to the area of 21st and Empire for a report of a disturbance involving gunshots.

After arriving, Officers located and aided one adult male with multiple gunshot wounds. METS transported the man to Freeman Hospital where he is currently in serious but stable condition.

Police have identified the shooter and are not actively seeking any other individuals related to the incident.

Authorties did recover multiple firearms at the scene, including two stolen handguns.

A separate individual was arrested at the scene for stealing after being found to be in possession of one the stolen firearms.

JPD says there is no further threat to the community from this incident and that this is an active and ongoing investigation.