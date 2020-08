JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Police are investigating after a body is found at a local cemetery.

Around 7:30 this morning, police were called to Fairview Cemetery at 1200 South Maiden Lane.

Someone walking through the cemetery had found a man’s body on the ground next to a car.

Police say it’s too early to know what happened and they aren’t sure how long the body has been there.

Authorities did confirm the car does belong to the man found dead.