JPD investigate another burglary from a local store

Joplin police are investigating after nearly $42,000 worth of UTV’s are stolen from a local store.

Today, Joplin Police officers were dispatched to a past tense burglary at S&H Farm Supply 4060 S. Coyote Drive in Joplin.

The following items were stolen during the burglary:

2019 Green Classic Intimidator valued at $11,999.99

2019 GC1K Intimidator valued at $13,999.99

Green GC1K Crew Intimidator valued at $15,999.99

If you have any information about the theft or the location of the stolen items, you are asked to contact the Joplin Police Department at 417-623-3131.