JPD investigate after businesses on Range Line are burglarized

JOPLIN, Mo.— Joplin Police are investigating three burglaries at separate businesses on Range Line Road, all reported within hours of each other yesterday.

The first was just before 3:30 in the morning at Best Buy, off Turkey Creek Boulevard. Officers say someone broke into the store and stole an estimated $40,000 worth of iPhones and Fitbits. Authorities believe the suspects were driving a white SUV.

At 7 a.m., the owner of Anderson Car and Tractor called police saying many items were missing from his store. That includes an orange 2008 F-250, a 20-foot trailer, and three Kubota zero-turn mowers. All of that is worth around $65,000.

At 9:30 in the morning, a burglary was also reported at Millennium Family Fitness. An outbuilding had been broken into and two vacuums were missing.

The Joplin Police Department is actively investigating all these cases. They don’t know if the burglaries are connected yet. If you have any information, call 417-623-3131.