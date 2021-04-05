JPD detectives place pinwheels for child abuse awareness

JOPLIN, Mo. — Detectives with the Joplin Police Department were busy Monday.

In this instance, it had nothing to do with a single crime per se – but everything to do with awareness and prevention. They placed blue pinwheels outside the Donald Clark Public Safety and Justice Center.

A way to honor victims of child abuse. The month of April, of course, is National Child Abuse Prevention Month. 371 pinwheels now make up the department’s Pinwheel Garden – which is the number of child abuse allegations JPD received in 2020.

Nick Jimenez, JPD Capt., said, “Anytime we can bring public attention to the issue of child abuse, whether that be physical, sexual, emotional, you know, anything that we can do to bring attention to the important subject of child abuse, we’re ready and willing to do.”

The pinwheel garden at JPD is something detectives do every year.