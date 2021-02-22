JPD continues missing person investigation

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Police Department continues to investigate the missing persons case of Sarah Burton – whose 31st birthday was Monday.

Police are again asking for the public’s help. She was last seen walking in the area of 10th and Rex in Joplin on July 16, 2018 – and reported missing to JPD on July 20th, 2018. Detectives have conducted numerous interviews – following-up on leads in Joplin, Jasper County, Newton County, Oklahoma, and Kansas.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact investigations Sergeant Luke Stahl at 417-623-3131 – extension 440.