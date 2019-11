JOPLIN, MO. — The Joplin police chief says he’s ready to retire.

Matt Stewart has named January 3rd as his final day in charge of Joplin law enforcement.

That’s the date he reaches 20 years of service with the department.

Stewart has served as police chief since March of 2016 following the retirement of former Chief Jason Burns.

He was Assistant Chief at that time and has also served in a variety of other of other roles during his two decades with JPD.