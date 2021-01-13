JPD breaks up illegal gambling operation

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin business owner faces a criminal charge after a large number of slot machines are seized by police.

41 year old Dinesh Sood of Rogers, Arkansas, is facing a charge of promoting gambling in the first degree. Joplin Police Detectives got a tip that the Chill House C.B.D. Shop had illegal gaming on site.

That led to a search warrant and the seizure of 23 slot machines last month. Joplin Police say they’ve haven’t received many reports of this nature.

JPD Capt. Will Davis, said, “Going back as far as I can recall – I don’t recall many incidents where this has been a big issue. This is something that the investigations division here at the police department and detectives are actively following up on.”

The Chill House has since shut down at the site at 7th and Byers, with the building now up for rent.