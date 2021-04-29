JPD arrests two for armed robbery at Joplin Kum and Go

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Police arrest two people in connection to an armed robbery.

Just before eight last night, Joplin Police responded to an armed robbery at the Kum and Go at 5002 South Main Street. A clerk at the store said a man approached the register, showed a knife, and grabbed the clerk’s arm, demanding money.

The suspect then left and got into a vehicle with a woman, who drove away. Police were able to stop that vehicle a short time later near 27th and Main Street, arresting a man and a woman.

24-year-old Robert Castro of Joplin is being held on allegations of first degree robbery in Newton County. While, 22-year-old Madison Shores of Carthage is being held on driving while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance in Jasper County.