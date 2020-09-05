JPD adding extra patrols on Labor Day

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Police will add extra officers to patrol this weekend. Drunk driving is their focus.

The Labor Day weekend can be celebrated–just make sure you have a plan for a ride home if you’re drinking. Saturday is being called Saturation Saturday–but they’ll be watching the entire weekend.

Capt. William Davis, Joplin Police Department, said, “We’ll have officers out on the streets and our DWI Unit, our traffic unit out there, we know they’ll always be a big increase in vehicular traffic specially on a holiday like Labor Day, so we’ll be out there doing their typical enforcement efforts.”

Captain Davis also wants to remind drivers about the law enforcement slogan — “They’ll see you, before you see them.”