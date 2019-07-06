JPD accepts applications for 52nd Citizens Police Academy

JOPLIN, Mo. – If you always wondered what life would be like as a law enforcement officer, you will soon get the chance.

The Joplin Police Department is accepting applications for its 52nd Citizens Police Academy. It is a free 14-week interactive course where participants are taught the basics of life as a Joplin police officer.

25 people will be selected for the classes that cover topics like crime scene investigations, use of force tactics, and DWI enforcement.

The course begins August 15th from 6 pm until 9 pm, and ends on November 21st.

If you are interested in applying to become a participant, call 417-623-3131 ext 632.