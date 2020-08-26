Joshua Shackles enters state representative race

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — An area man has entered the race for state representative after another candidate drops out.

Elizabeth Lundstrum, a teacher in the Neosho school system, recently suspended her campaign saying that her commitment during the covid-19 pandemic is with her students and their families.

Taking her place on the Democratic ballot will be Joplin Businessman Joshua Shackles.

Shackles recently lost a bid to be elected to the Joplin City Council.

He’s also been an outspoken proponent for masks during the pandemic at council meetings.

Joshua Shackles, Candidate for State Rep., 161st District, said, “Focusing on education, making sure our that our teachers and students are well cared for that’s also going to include things like making sure that the implementation of Medicaid expansion is successful.”

Shackles opponent on the November 3rd ballot is incumbent Republican Lane Roberts.