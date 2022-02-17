SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Johnson, Vorhees & Martucci has announced that Joshua Decker was recently promoter to a partner in their firm.

“Josh is an experienced, passionate and skilled attorney and leader that consistently delivers positive results for our clients,” said Roger Johnson, principal at Johnson, Vorhees & Martucci. “His tenacious commitment to seeking accountability and justice is helping our firm grow. We are proud to name Josh as our newest Partner.”

Decker focuses his practice on plaintiff’s personal injury work and has more than 12 years of experience. He joined Johnson, Vorhees & Martucci in 2018 and has been heavily involved with the firm’s personal injury trial work. During that time, he was named to the Super Lawyers Rising Stars from 2015-2021 and the National Trial Lawyers Top 40 Under 40 in 2021.

Decker is a graduate of the University of Missouri – Kansas City School of Law and Missouri State University.

Johnson, Vorhees & Martucci is widely regarded as one of the leading personal injury law firms in the 4-State region. With 140+ years of combined experience, the firm’s award-winning attorneys are individually committed to our mission of providing high-powered advocacy and compassionate counsel to our clients. For more information, visit www.4stateslaw.com.

