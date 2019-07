JOPLIN, Mo. – A local center fostering entrepreneurs is getting a financial boost from the state.

The Missouri Department of Economic Development is giving half a million dollars to seven small business incubators across the state. That includes $65,000 for the Joseph Newman Business and Technology Innovation Center in Downtown Joplin.

There are also sites in St. Louis, Springfield, West Plains and Columbia which will benefit.

In all, 23 incubators have been certified by the state.