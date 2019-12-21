Jordan pleads guilty in murder

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin man admits he’s responsible in a 2017 shooting death.

49 year old Artilius Jordan pleaded guilty to second degree murder and two counts of second degree assault.

He told a Jasper County judge he was struggling with Sean Harris when a gun accidentally went off, killing Harris.

The county prosecutor believes Jordan intentionally shot Harris as part of an argument on Christmas Eve two years ago.

The plea deal caps prison time at no more than 20 years.

Jordan will be sentenced in February.