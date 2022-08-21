JOPLIN, Mo. — Here’s something for all the fans of board games.

There’s a group in Joplin dedicated to board game lovers – or anyone who wants to meet new people in a relaxed setting.

Group members got together this afternoon at “Bookhouse Cinema” in Joplin – where members got 15% off their food and drinks.

Glenn Dikeman founded the free group five years ago with hopes of helping the community engage with each other more.

“I think what’s wonderful about it is, it gets people talking. I know right after COVID-19, we don’t meet and talk anymore. So, it’s nice to have some face-to-face interaction. And, they’ve developed new board games that don’t last two hours, people are able to play until the end of the term, and there’s also cooperative games where people can work together and talk and not worry about being knocked out,” said Glenn Dikeman, Founder of Joplin Board Gamers

If you would like to participate in the board game fun, Glenn says to reach out to him on the group’s Facebook page – Joplin Board Gamers.