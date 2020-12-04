Joplin’s newest roundabout opens to traffic

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin area’s newest roundabout is now open to traffic.

Traffic is now flowing on the 44th Street and Connecticut Avenue roundabout. It’s one of several road projects in that area, which also include the widening of 44th street from Connecticut East to Rangeline road.

Connecticut Avenue from the bridge over I-44, South to 44th Street is also being widened. All construction work on that project is scheduled to be finished in early Spring.

It’s being funded by a three-eighth cent capital improvement sales tax passed by voters back in 2014.