Joplin’s Holiday Tree Trail returns to Mercy Park

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin’s “Holiday Tree Trail” is back for a second year at Mercy Park.

Our own Howie and Bubba from “Good Morning Four States” emceed tonight’s lighting ceremony. A total of 30 trees have been decorated in a variety of ways. Each one belongs to a local business or organization.

It’s part of a tree decorating contest — sponsored by “Texas Roadhouse” — and runs through December 22nd. As you can imagine — it’s quite the attraction.

“We just love Christmas and we wanted to do some kind of community Christmas things and make some family memories. Really that’s what is important to us and the kids love it…and we love to see them enjoy it. So it’s just a good kickoff to the season…and the kids wanted to see Santa,” said Melissa Sanders, Holiday Tree Trail Visitor.

The Holiday Tree Trail will be on display until the end of the year. People can vote for their favorite tree by scanning the QR code throughout the park.