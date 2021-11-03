Joplin’s Crossroads Industrial Park recognized as Missouri Certified Site, hopes to attract new businesses

JOPLIN, Mo. — A new seal of approval for Crossroads Industrial Park in Joplin, could help attract more new businesses to the area.

It’s now recognized as a “Missouri Certified Site.” that means a significant amount of prep work is already done — including utility installation, environmental review, and potential land use considerations.

“It shows that we’re serious about development in our parks. And we’re one of approximately 30 I believe certified site across Missouri and this is our only one in southwest Missouri. So we’re pretty excited about this,” said Tony Robyn, MOKAN Partnership.

The effort to qualify for the certification has been underway for the past two years.