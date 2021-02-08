Joplin’s Connor Hotel highlighted in new book

JOPLIN, Mo. — It once highlighted the skyline of downtown Joplin, but exists now only in photographs. However – the memory of one of the city’s most iconic structures is also now the subject of a new book.

A faculty member of MSSU has written a book about the Connor Hotel, which was built in 1908 and torn down in 1978. Chad Stebbins has always been fascinated by the structure. His book is called, Joplin’s Connor Hotel and is five years in the making.

Chad Stebbins, Author, Joplin’s Connor Hotel, said, “There was just a wealth of information and just plenty of of interest in the Connor people still rue the day it was torn down and wish that Joplin hadn’t demolished it and we could bring it back along with the Keystone Hotel and some other historic structures.”

The structure hosted a who’s who of prominent visitors including First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt, President Harry S. Truman, President Richard Nixon, and Singer Gene Autry among others.

“The Connor Hotel was essentially Joplin’s living room for at least 50 years, you could go to the Connor and watch Joplin go by, famous athletes, celebrities, politicians, leading town’s people, even con-artists, swindlers, everybody seemed to make their way through the Connor at one time or another.”

The eight story, 400-room structure, which also contained several restaurants, was the tallest building in Joplin until the construction of Messenger Towers in 1974. The Connor was placed on the National Register of Historic Places before it met its final demise.

“They were preparing the building for demolition and it collapsed 24 hours earlier, trapping those three workers inside, for five days Joplin was the national focus as people watched to see if those three workers could be rescued and ultimately one of them was.”

Stebbins has also written a separate book on Tom Connor, the millionaire zinc king whom the building was named after. Both books are now available on Amazon.

If you’d like to order an autographed copy of either book – Stebbins can be contacted at stebbins-c@mssu.edu or 417-625-9736.