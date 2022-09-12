JOPLIN, Mo. — Organizers estimate the biggest pride event ever in Joplin this weekend.

Officials with “JOMO Pride” say more than 2,000 visitors celebrated in the city during the three-day long “Pridefest 2022.”

The weekend kicked off downtown Friday with a social hour, a plethora of activities yesterday, and the annual “Pride in the Park” in Landreth Park today.

Activities like live music and performances, games, contests and a dance party, were all on the agenda today.

“JOMO Pride’s” purpose is to eradicate prejudices of LGBTQ+ communities and encourage a sense of pride, inclusion and diversity.

“I think what pride really does for our community, beyond showing how diverse it is, is just showing why we need to celebrate that diversity, because a lot of these people don’t have spaces they are comfortable expressing themselves and being themselves, and they can come and be entertained and see all the wonderful diversity that we have in our community,” said Lydia Billion, the treasurer of JOMO Pride.

Dozens of vendors selling pride merchandise and food trucks were also set up in Landreth Park today for the festivities.