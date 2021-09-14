Joplin’s 32nd Street widening set to begin soon

JOPLIN, Mo. — Construction is set to begin soon on a widening project on 32nd street in west Joplin.

Yesterday, an open house was held with city engineers and representatives of Emery Sapp and Sons at St. Mary’s Catholic Church to answer questions from the public and view final plans.

The project will add a center lane and sidewalk-shared use path on 32nd street from Schifferdecker Avenue to Central City Road.

While traffic flow is the biggest concern with completing this project, there are other factors as well.

“Economic development is always a big factor in projects like these. So yes, that should definitely be, that’s definitely a consideration whenever projects like this come up,” said Rob Beachner, City of Joplin.

The project is being paid for by a three-eighth cent capital improvement sales tax approved by voters in 2014.

Construction is scheduled to begin this fall and be finished in the summer of 2023.