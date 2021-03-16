Joplin’s 148th birthday prompts reflection on the city’s history

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin’s 148th birthday is coming up and people have the opportunity to learn about some of its history.

On March 23rd people can meet up in the council chambers of Joplin City Hall from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Here you can learn about Joplin’s well known Connor Hotel and Thomas Connor, the man who brought this famous hotel to Joplin.

The Joplin Celebrations Commission is hosting the event.

Dr. Chad Stebbins, author of the books The Connor Hotel and Tom Connor, will be speaking that night. You can also purchase The Connor Hotel book at the event for $21.99 and the Tom Connor book for $10.