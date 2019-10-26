Joplin Writers’ Faire planned for this weekend

JOPLIN, Mo.–A local business is getting ready to celebrate the literary arts.

The Joplin Public Library is hosting its 3rd annual Joplin Writers’ Faire on Saturday. Visitors will have the opportunity to meet and greet more than 30 local and regional writers.

The event will feature public readings and book signings from the authors. Guests can also win publications or writing-related materials in a drawing.

“Authors and writers can reach new audiences, have a place for people who are interested in writing to come and meet some of our local and regional authors, as well as perhaps get more involved and more interested if they would like to start writing,” explained Post Art Library Executive Director Jill Sullivan.

The fair takes place Saturday from 10 am to 2 pm at the Joplin Public Library. Admission is free for all ages.