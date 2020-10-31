Joplin women’s ministry expanding

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin ministry that provides a home for young women who don’t have one, is getting bigger. Loving Grace has already cared for more than 100 women over the last 6 and a half years.

Their current capacity is to house eight young ladies for as long as it takes to get them back on their feet. But that occupancy will be doubling when construction is finished on a new structure located just behind the existing one in the Royal Heights neighborhood.

Stephanie Meek, Executive Director, Loving Grace, said, “Opening close to a 5,500 square foot building that will house the homeless young women in our community that are pregnant or parenting a child under the age of one, we will have the capability of taking in another eight girls.”

Meek says construction is expected to take about five months. The ministry is supported by several area churches, businesses and individuals.

If you’d like to financially support the Christian based ministry, follow the link below.

https://lovin-grace.networkforgood.com/projects/82331-have-a-heart-for-lovingrace