Joplin woman turns 106

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin woman is celebrating a major milestone.

Viola Caroline Bartlett is celebrating her 106th birthday.

She was born December 26th, 1913 in Charles City, Iowa and moved to Joplin in 1951.

Family and friends gathered at Joplin Gardens to party with her on her special day.

When asked how she felt about living more than 10 decades, Bartlett said, she’s shocked.

“I don’t know why I’m got this old. The oldest one in our family was my mother and my sister and they both died in their 90’s. None of them ever became over 100 or even 100. And here I am 106, I don’t know how come.”

Bartlett also says, she has spent the majority of her years traveling, visiting more than 20 countries between 1966 and 1986.