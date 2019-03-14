Joplin woman sentenced to 19 years for illegal firearm

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

JOPLIN, Mo. - A Joplin woman was sentenced in federal court today for illegally possessing a firearm.

Tracy Arlene Smith, 48, was sentenced to 19 years and seven months in federal prison without parole. On September 25, 2018, Smith was found guilty at trial of one count of being a felon and an unlawful user of cocaine and methamphetamine in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Smith’s residence in Joplin on June 22, 2017. During the execution of the search warrant, members of the Ozark Drug Enforcement Team seized Smith’s purse, which contained a loaded .22-caliber pistol. Officers also seized drug paraphernalia.

Smith, who was on parole at the time she committed the offense, has five prior felony convictions for forgery, four prior felony convictions for possession of a controlled substance, and prior felony convictions for sale of a controlled substance (on three separate occasions) and assault.

The case was investigated by the Ozark Drug Enforcement Team and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.