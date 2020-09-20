Joplin woman drives intoxicated and rolls her vehicle

NEWTON COUNTY — A Joplin woman is facing multiple charges of driving intoxicated and crashing her vehicle with a 5-year-old inside.

Authorities say Bobbi Arnall crashed and rolled her vehicle around 6:30 P.M. Friday evening on Quail Road near Colt Lane in Newton County.

Arnall and the 5-year-old passenger both suffered non-life threatening injuries from the crash.

Arnall was arrested by the Missouri State Highway Patrol but has since been released to seek medical treatment at a local hospital.

The 31-year-old is facing DWI charges, as well as endangering the welfare of a child and driving without insurance.