Joplin woman crochets free winter wear for anyone who needs help staying warm

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin woman is putting her crocheting talents to use this coming winter — to help anyone stay warm.

Pam Parcell has made hats, scarves, fingerless gloves and ear warmers for anyone who needs them. And they’re all free — you can find them along a fence near the corner of 9th and Ohio in Joplin.

She put out nearly two hundred items in 2020 and made more than 300 masks, putting them in the same place that you can find items this year. She says it’s her way of showing God’s love and helping those in need.

Although the items are free, if you’d like to help her out, feel free to donate some yarn.