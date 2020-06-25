JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin will soon join the ranks of cities with its own microbrewery.

Dale Clark, Jr., Chaos Brewing Co., said, “Who doesn’t have a love a beer?”

Dale Clark Jr. certainly does – and in one week he’ll prove it.

“There’s no better spot for a brewery than here. It’s been quite the undertaking, but we think it’ll be the right choice in the long run.”

Clark and two partners are opening the Chaos Brewing Company, Joplin’s first microbrewery.

“Opening, we’re going to try to have 7 – 8 on tap, eventually we’ll work up to 12 – 15 of our own. We have 21 taps so we’ll have a number of guest taps as well.”

They have a lager, IPA, coffee stout and something called Kite Lightning.

“Everything from the craze, fad beers, New England sour, milkshake IPA all of that down to a hefeweizen and a kolsch right now.”

Chaos is opening at 112 Main Street, the former home of J.B.’s Piano Bar.

There have been a lot of changes.

“We did all the construction when it comes to the table, the bar. We moved in all the tanks and set them up ourselves.”

There’s no food on site, but they are partnering with Hubba’s Hideout Tacos two doors down.

“We’ll do pickups, drop offs, you can bring whatever food you want in with you.”

The brewery will open on July 3rd.