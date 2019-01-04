Joplin WIC program to continue in 2019

Hundreds of mothers and children in Joplin will receive the proper nutrition they need in the new year.

The Joplin city women, infants and children, or WIC, program will continue to provide services for the 2019 federal fiscal year. A contract between the Joplin WIC and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services will allow more than 3 thousand eligible people to receive help. Those include a supplemental nutrition program providing services to pregnant women, new mothers, infants and children up to their 5th birthday.

WIC applicants must have an income of less than equal to 185 percent of the poverty level and be determined by a health professional to be at nutritional risk.