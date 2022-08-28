JOPLIN, Mo. — There is now a home in Joplin for all the fans of MMA and Jiu-Jitsu.

The “Legacy MMA and Jiu-Jitsu Gym” held an open house this afternoon in Joplin.

Gym owners say anybody is welcome to check it out, from first-timers to seasoned pros.

Some of the most experienced MMA fighters of the area are the head trainers.

They each specialize in different fighting styles, offering a range of expertise.

“I just want to raise awareness of MMA. I want to let people know that the MMA community is still going strong and we still have plenty of opportunities here for people that want to give martial arts a try, whether they want to be world champions and, you know, be career fighters, or if they just want a fun way to get in shape and be part of a bigger community,” said Samuel Robertson, Head Striking Coach.

If you’d like to know more about what the gym has to offer, coach TJ says to reach out on facebook.

We have a link to the gym’s account here.