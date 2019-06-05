Joplin Wear Orange Event works to raise awareness on gun safety

JOPLIN, Mo. - The Joplin Chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America will be hosting a Wear Orange Family Fun Event at Landreth Park later this week.

The second annual event will coincide with National Gun Violence Awareness Day. Neely Myers is the community outreach coordinator for the Joplin Moms Demand Action Chapter. She insists the organization doesn't want to take someone's guns away, she says the group wants gun owners to be more responsible with their weapons, so they don't end up being used in a shooting that claims the life of any children. But Holly Snow, who is also a mom and a gun owner says she's not so sure that's the case.

"We honor the victims of gun violence, and we celebrate the survivors, and we celebrate a vision of the future where this isn't such an issue to where a hundred Americans a day aren't killed by gun violence, we're gonna have quite a few free gun locks at our event, so we're all about safety," says Neely Myers, Moms Demand Action Community Outreach Joplin Chapter.

"My fear sometimes can be that that our Second Amendment rights might be you know stomped out a bit and also that you know that people forget that guns don't do anything, it's who's behind the gun," says Holly snow, gun rights advocate.

The Wear Orange Event takes place this Saturday at Landreth Park in Joplin from 11 am to 4 pm. The event will feature a host of family friendly events as well as live music. For more information about the event, click here.

