Joplin Walmart robbed, authorities looking for suspect

JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF) — Authorities are searching for a suspect who robbed the Money Center at the 15th Street Walmart in Joplin Wednesday night.

Joplin Police confirm with KSN/KODE a strong armed robbery happened tonight shortly before 6pm.

The suspect is still on the run.

Suspect Description:

  • Male in his 20’s or 30’s
  • Wearing gray sweat shirt and blue jeans
  • He has a goatee and brown hair

He fled on foot from the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

This is a breaking news story and we will update the information as it becomes available.

