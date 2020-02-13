Joplin Walmart robbed, authorities looking for suspect

JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF) — Authorities are searching for a suspect who robbed the Money Center at the 15th Street Walmart in Joplin Wednesday night.
Joplin Police confirm with KSN/KODE a strong armed robbery happened tonight shortly before 6pm.
The suspect is still on the run.
Suspect Description:
- Male in his 20’s or 30’s
- Wearing gray sweat shirt and blue jeans
- He has a goatee and brown hair
He fled on foot from the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.
This is a breaking news story and we will update the information as it becomes available.