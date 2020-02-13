Joplin Walmart Money Center robbed, suspect still on the run

JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF) — Police are searching for a suspect they say robbed the Money Center inside the 15th Street Walmart in Joplin Wednesday night.

The store sits just off Range Line Road in the city’s retail district.

Joplin Police confirm with KSN/KODE it was a strong armed robbery that happened tonight around 5:50pm.

The suspect is still on the run.

We’re following all leads that we have and we’ll be continuing to, to track him down throughout the night, until we are able to contact him and look into this incident a little bit further. Dan Haskins, Sergeant, Joplin Police Dept.

Suspect Description:

Male in his 20’s or 30’s

Wearing gray sweat shirt and blue jeans

He has a goatee and brown hair

He fled on foot from the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.