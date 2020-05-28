JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin voters face a $25 million question on the ballot next week.

Bret Ingle, West Central Principal, said, “It’s one of the smaller schools in Joplin. We’ve got a high at risk population but our kids are amazing, our staff is amazing.”

West Central Principal Bret Ingle says there are plusses and minusses to working in one of the Joplin school districts oldest schools.

“Columbia and West Central. Both are steeped in history. Generations of families going to both.”

The two elementaries were built in the 1920s.

And if a bond question is successful – they would be combined into one new location at Dover Hill.

Superintendent Dr. Melinda Moss says the build would address a number of issues, like a modern meals program and special education, and elbow room.

“A lot of students crammed in a very tight space. Hallway usage, lack of storage and certainly we weren’t think about computers at that time,” said Moss.

She adds a new school would also eliminate concerns over safety and structural integrity.

The bond question would also add new classrooms, restrooms and flex space.

“It would be a modest addition at Kelsey Norman and eliminates the use of trailers.”

The projects would not raise the tax levy, instead extending the current rate another seven years.

The election was originally scheduled for April but will now be held Tuesday, June 2nd.