Joplin voters approved “Proposition A,” adding an online purchase tax for city improvements

JOPLIN, Mo. — Election results will have a big impact for many cities and counties in the four states.

In Joplin — voters approved “Proposition A.”

Of course we found out last night that voters approved the use tax, or tax for online purchases. But that’s just the first of many steps that start now.

“So I’m so thankful that voters have have seen the value of that,” said Ryan Stanley, Joplin Mayor.

In other words, voting yes on Proposition Action, approving a 3 and 1/8th% tax on online purchases. There are nearly four dozen goals for the project, some already underway, according to Mayor Ryan Stanley.

“There’s already things that we’ve already started like one of our police recruitment and retention proposals that was going to have some expense to it. We were needing to move into that quicker because we were needing to replenish some of our arm, our staffing in so we’ve already kind of launched into that,” said Stanley.

And much more to come, everything from addressing homelessness to economic development.

“Part of it will go into our general fund and part of it will go into parks and storm water improvements. Part will go toward public safety. Part will go toward improving our roads – part will go toward retiring our public safety pension,” said Stanley.

Stanley adds that this helps to address what had been a revenue crunch at city hall, with online sales one factor.

Ryan Stanley, Joplin Mayor: “As more dollars and more trade transactions have been happening online and not happening in our stores. What we were giving up years ago, that number is just growing and it seems like it’s an exponential growth.”

It will be a few weeks at least until the tax is added to your online purchase. That’s expected to launch at the start of January. The tax is expected to net the city about $3.7 million a year.