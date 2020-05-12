Joplin Vehicle Pursuit Ends with Driver Injured

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin man is in custody and facing multiple charges after leading JPD on a pursuit that ended with him becoming pinned between his car and a tree.

Monday morning, a Joplin Officer attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding and suspicion of driving while intoxicated near 20th & New Jersey Ave.

The driver of the vehicle traveled to 32nd St. & Main Street where he turned southbound into the northbound lanes of traffic where he sturck a vehicle and continued to flee.

Near the intersection of 39th St. & Kentucky Ave. the driver attempted to run from his still moving vehicle. During this, his arm became stuck between his vehicle and a tree.

Marty W. Rickey

The tree was taken down and the driver was identified as 44-year-old Marty W. Rickey of Joplin. Rickey was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital for treatment to his arm.

Rickey’s truck was also reported as a stolen vehicle out of Joplin.

Rickey has since been released from the hospital and is under arrest for resisting arrest, driving under the influence of drugs, possession of a controlled substance, and tampering with a motor vehicle