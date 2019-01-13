Joplin Ukulele Club Has First Meeting Video

JOPLIN, MO - Area musicians come together to form a brand new club.

The Joplin Ukulele Club held their first meeting today in the Joplin Public Library. Interest in form the organization came after the post art library held a few ukulele workshops and saw many residents come out to learn more about the instrument.Players of all skill levels are encouraged to come and play as long as they bring their instrument with them.Many of those that came out today were already warming up before the club was scheduled to meet.

Jill sullivan post art library director "i think it's great i was worried that the weather would keep people in, but that's not happening. It's fun. I mean ukulele is a fun instrument to play and it's even more fun when you get to play with other people." says Post Art Library Director Jill Sullivan

The next meeting of the club will be the second Saturday in February at the Joplin Public Library at 2 p.m. For more information on the new organization call Jill Sullivan at 417.623.7953 extension 1041.