JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Area Transportation Study Organization wants the public’s opinion on amendments to the unified planning work program for the 2020 fiscal year.

This amendment adds two new work items to the program administration task: Creating a JATSO website and social media accounts and attending trainings and workshops.

The public comment period begins Janaury 31st and ends at 5 p.m. on February 7th.