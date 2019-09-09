JOPLIN, Mo.— If you could make public transportation in Joplin faster and serve those most likely to use it, what changes would you make to the public transit system?

The City of Joplin has developed a series of improvement recommendations as part of the Joplin Transit Service Analysis. Citizens can view and comment on them online at www.surveymonkey.com/r/JoplinTransit through Sunday, September 15.

The recommendations build on the results of the March Stakeholder Meetings and May Transit Visioning Sessions and were shared with the public via mobile meetings and a public open house in late August.

Anyone with an interest in the community’s transit system is encouraged to share their opinions about the recommendations.

Later this fall, the analysis team will combine the gathered feedback with technical analysis to develop refined recommendations for a series of short-, medium-, and long-term improvements.

All will address costs and financial resources. Final recommendations will be shared with the public near the end of 2019.